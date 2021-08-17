Cowboys fans can get free furniture from local furniture retailer — if Dallas reaches Super Bowl

Local

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

ARLINGTON, TX – OCTOBER 14: A Dallas Cowboys helmet at AT&T Stadium on October 14, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Cowboys fans: How confident are you that the team will make it to the big game in February?

Ashley HomeStore is betting big that the Dallas Cowboys will reach the Super Bowl this season and will give away free furniture if they do with its “Play For It All” offer.

“As the official furniture store of the Dallas Cowboys, we couldn’t think of a better way to get Cowboys fans all across Texas excited for the upcoming season,” said Todd Garten, executive vice president for Ashley HomeStore in El Paso.

Here’s how you can score big:

Fans must purchase furniture at the Ashley HomeStore at 1411 Airway Blvd., between Thursday and Aug. 23. There’s no minimum or maximum spending level and furniture can be purchased on one or multiple visits.

According to a news release, “Customers who choose to participate and have purchased items 8/19/2021-8/23/2021 will receive a rebate equal to the purchase price of qualifying merchandise on the sales receipt, excluding sales tax and delivery.”

Other Ashley HomeStore locations in Texas are also participating in the promotion.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

KTSM Goes Wild: Wild Encounters Show

Kick Social opens in El Paso

BREAKING: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tests positive for COVID-19

El Paso COVID-19 hospitalizations tops over 100

2-year-old and grandmother who died due to flooding were 'inseparable'

DoD considers bringing Afghan refugees to Fort Bliss

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link