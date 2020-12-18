COVID-safe ways to celebrate posadas

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) —Posadas, a tradition in the Borderland and in Mexico, starts nine days before Christmas Day.

The tradition involves going from home to home and having gatherings, as part of a re-enactment of the journey that Joseph and Mary took while searching for a place to stay before Jesus’ birth.

But, with the COVID-109 pandemic, gatherings are being discouraged this year. That doesn’t have to mean that people have to forgo the tradition altogether.

“I know there are a couple of parishes that are doing it virtually this year,” said Fernando Ceniceros, director of Communications for the Diocese of El Paso. “They’re still having their posadas, but they’re finding creative ways doing (it) via Zoom, and that’s what we’re encouraging people to do.”

Ceniceros encourages people to check with their parish to find out if they are doing anything virtually to celebrate during this year’s posada season.

