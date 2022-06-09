EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Just a day after the dismissal of a charge in the Erica Gaytan murder trial, the entire proceedings come to a halt due to Covid-19.
A statement released Thursday morning by the District Attorney’s office announced that the trial would be in recess until June 21 due to a “possible Covid concern.” The statement went on to direct any questions to the judge.
The decision to recess comes after a defense motion to dismiss the Aggravated Kidnapping charge due to a “lack of sufficient evidence,’ was granted by Judge Sam Medrano.
Additionally, the prosecution did rest their case before the recess was called.
Related Stories:
Unexpected twist during Wednesday’s testimony in Gaytan murder trial
Opposing testimonies on third day of Marquez trial
Trial resumes for Ricardo Marquez after April mistrial
Defense shoots down evidence on day 4 of murder trial
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
- MAP: Which Texas city has the most expensive gas?
- Covid concern halts Gaytan murder trial
- PGA Tour suspends current and future players who join Saudi-backed LIV Golf league
- $339,000 worth of fentanyl stashed in vehicle at South Texas border crossing
- Michigan officer to face murder charge in traffic stop killing of Patrick Lyoya
- Arkansas couple charged after stillborn baby found in toilet