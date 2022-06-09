EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Just a day after the dismissal of a charge in the Erica Gaytan murder trial, the entire proceedings come to a halt due to Covid-19.

A statement released Thursday morning by the District Attorney’s office announced that the trial would be in recess until June 21 due to a “possible Covid concern.” The statement went on to direct any questions to the judge.

The decision to recess comes after a defense motion to dismiss the Aggravated Kidnapping charge due to a “lack of sufficient evidence,’ was granted by Judge Sam Medrano.

Additionally, the prosecution did rest their case before the recess was called.

