COVID-19 vaccine arrives at William Beaumont

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Healthcare workers and emergency personnel will be among the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine that just arrived at the William Beaumont Army Medical Center.

The hospital announced on its Facebook page it received a vaccine for the coronavirus but it is unclear if it is the Pfizer or Moderna version and how many it received.

William Beaumont Army Medical Center says it will utilize the Department of Defense’s Population Schema to prioritize which individuals will receive vaccines. The hospital’s staff is encouraged to reach out to supervisors or chain of command to learn about the rollout of the vaccine.

The hospital is accepting questions through FaceBook Messenger.