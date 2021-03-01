COVID-19 update: 8 new virus deaths, 266 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Monday, the City of El Paso Department of Health reported 8 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 2,072.

Deaths did not occur on the same day, rather over a period of about three months.



All eight patients had underlying health conditions. They include one male in his 50s, two females in their 60s, two females in their 70s, one male in his 80s, one female in her 80s and one male in his 90s.



The Health Department also reported 266 new cases, as well as 23 additional cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State to the Department of Public Health. The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC (2020 Week) 46, 47, 49, 50, 51, 52 and (2021 Week) 8. We are currently in CDC Week 9.

There are 6,044 active cases. Health officials advised that 115,480 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.



There are 305 hospitalizations, a decrease of 22 from Sunday’s data. 113 in the ICU, also a decrease of 14, and 81 are on ventilators.

Visit epstrong.org to view more detailed COVID-19 data and dshs.texas.gov for the state’s vaccine data dashboard.