COVID-19 update: 4 new virus deaths, 432 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Friday, the City of El Paso Department of Health reported 432 new COVID-19 cases, as well as 35 additional cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State. The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC (2020 Week) 46, 52, 53 and (2021 Weeks) 1, 2, 4, 5 and 6. We are currently in CDC Week 6.

There are 8,142 active cases, a decrease of 25 from Thursday’s count. Health officials advised that 108,206 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

The El Paso Department of Public Health also reported four new virus-related deaths, bringing El Paso’s coronavirus death toll to 1,820.

The deaths did not occur on the same day, but rather over a period of more than five months.

All four patients had underlying health conditions. They include one female in her 60s, two females in their 80s and one male in his 80s.

As of Thursday, data from the Texas Department of State Health Services shows El Paso has administered at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to 100,642 people. 40,864 people have been fully vaccinated, according to the state.

Visit epstrong.org to view more detailed COVID-19 data and dshs.texas.gov for the state’s vaccine data dashboard.