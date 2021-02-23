COVID-19 update: 22 new virus deaths, total deaths exceed 2,000

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Tuesday, the City of El Paso Department of Health reported 22 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 2,014.

The deaths did not occur on the same day; they happened over a period of more than four months.



All 22 patients had underlying health conditions. They include one male in his 20s, one male in his 30s, one male in his 40s, one female in her 40s, one female in her 50s, one male in his 50s, two females in their 60s, four males in their 60s, one female in her 70s, five males in their 70s, two females in their 80s, one male in his 80s and one female in her 90s.



The Health Department also reported 247 new cases, as well as 54 additional cases which are part of the delayed local results issued by the State to the Department of Public Health. The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC (2020 Week) 44, 45, 46, 47, 49 and (2021 Weeks) 1, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7. We are currently in CDC Week 8.



There are 6,799 active cases. Health officials advised that 112,835 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

There are 360 hospitalizations, 136 in the ICU and 137 are on ventilators.

Visit epstrong.org to view more detailed COVID-19 data and dshs.texas.gov for the state’s vaccine data dashboard.