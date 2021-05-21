COVID-19 update: 2 new deaths, 42 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Friday, the City of El Paso Department of Health reported two new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 2,601.

Both patients had underlying health conditions, they include one male in his 60s and female in her 70s.

The Health Department also reported 42 new cases, as well as four additional cases which are part of the delayed local result issued by the State to the Department of Public Health. The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC 2021 Weeks 10, 18 and 19. We are currently in CDC Week 20.

There are 1,442 active cases. Health officials advised that 131,666 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

Visit epstrong.org to view more detailed COVID-19 data.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.