COVID-19 update: 17 new virus deaths, 296 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso Department of Health reported 17 new virus-related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the City’s total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 1,713.

All 17 patients had underlying health conditions. They include one male in his 30s, three females in their 50s, four males in their 50s, four males in their 60s, one male in his 70s, one male in his 80s, one female in her 80s and two males in their 90s.

The Health Department also reported 296 new cases, as well as 21 additional cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State. The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC (2020 Weeks) 42, 49, 50, 51, 52, 53 and (2021 Weeks) 2, 3 and 4. We are currently in CDC Week 5.

There are 35,518 active cases, according to the City. Health officials advised that 76,572 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

For a detailed look at COVID-19 data, visit the City of El Paso’s COVID dashboard at epstrong.org.