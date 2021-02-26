COVID-19 Update: 15 new virus deaths, 112 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Friday, the City of El Paso Department of Health reported 15 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 2,051

Deaths did not occur on the same day, rather over a period of more than seven months.

All 15 patients had underlying health conditions. They include two males in their 50s, one female in her 60s, five males in their 70s, three females in their 70s, two females in their 80s, one male in his 80s and one female in her 90s.

The Health Department also reported 112 new cases, as well as 80 additional cases that are are part of the delayed local results issued by the State to the Department of Public Health. The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC (2020 Week) 46, 50, 51, 52 and (2021 Weeks) 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8. We are currently in CDC Week 8.

There are 6,086 active cases, a decrease of 318 from Thursday’s data. Health officials advised that 114,432 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.



There are 342 hospitalizations. 120 in the ICU and 90 are on ventilators.

Visit epstrong.org to view more detailed COVID-19 data