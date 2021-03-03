COVID-19 update: 11 new virus deaths, 199 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Wednesday, the City of El Paso Department of Health reported 11 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 2,097.

Deaths did not occur on the same day, rather over a period of weeks and months.

The Health Department also reported 199 new cases, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 124,438.

There are 5,783 active cases. Health officials advised that 116,182 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

There are 313 hospitalizations. 122 in the ICU, and 88 are on ventilators.

More details to come

Visit epstrong.org to view more detailed COVID-19 data and dshs.texas.gov for the state’s vaccine data dashboard