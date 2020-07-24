COVID-19 testing options that are available for El Paso residents

The State of Texas, through its contractor HONU, has extended testing through Saturday, August 29.

At the ongoing request of El Paso Mayor Dee Margo and the Office of Emergency Management, the Office of the Governor and the Texas Department of Emergency Management once again agreed to the extension.

Testing is available 7 days a week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. No appointments are needed and the wait times have improved, lasting between 15 to 30 minutes, with the shortest wait times occurring in the afternoon.

The State sites are available for patients on the following dates and locations:

August 8 through 29:

Nations Tobin Recreation Center; 8831 Railroad Dr., El Paso, TX Testing capacity: 500 per day

El Paso Community College Valle Verde Campus, 919 Hunter Dr., El Paso, TX

SISD Student Activities Complex, 1300 Joe Battle Blvd., El Paso, TX Testing capacity: 1,000 per day/per site



Tests are assigned on a first-come, first-serve basis. Each site has sufficient capacity to run until closing.

All of the testing sites will administer nasal tests. Testing is free and available to members of the community with or without COVID-19 symptoms.

Test results from State sites are provided via email and the average turnaround is within 2-3 days. The public is reminded to double check their contact information that is submitted to the site staff. Also please be sure to check junk/spam email folders for the emailed test results.

For assistance regarding test results, email Covid19Help@honumg.com or call the help line at 1-844-778-2455.

For more information about the various alternative testing sites throughout the community click here or visit www.EPStrong.org.