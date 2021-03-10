COVID-19 patient getting released from UMC after 133 day battle

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A COVID-19 patient is being released from University Medical Center on Wednesday after a long battle with complications from the virus.

Hospital officials have not released the 48-year-old man’s name but he will be released at 3:30 on Wednesday to cheers from staff. Though he’ll be going to a rehabilitation facility, he is making his way to a full recovery.

He will be exiting the facility with his wife before they get on an ambulance out the main entrance.

This story will be updated.