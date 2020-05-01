COVID-19 pandemic causing problems for El Paso County Commissioner who is wanting to donate kidney to father

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The COVID-19 pandemic is creating a delay for patients waiting for organ transplants. El Paso County Commissioner David Stout is among those waiting to donate a kidney to his father.

Commissioner Stout’s father who is also named David is living in Colorado and he said his kidneys were damaged years ago when he was given the wrong medicine because of a medical misdiagnosis.

Now he is in need of a kidney transplant.

Early this year Commissioner Stout found out that he was a match and the procedure was set for April, but it had to be rescheduled because of COVID-19 and now the Stout’s worry about another surge in cases as people return to work and what could happen if they contract the virus.

“I’ve heard things from you know, you might not be a candidate at all anymore to you might have to wait six months if you test positive,” said El Paso County Commissioner David Stout.

Stout’s doctor is also worried about what can happen if the procedure moves forward because according to health experts patients must take anti-rejection medication that lowers their immune system leaving them more at risk of contracting the virus.