COVID-19 hospitalizations slowly decline in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso’s COVID-19 hospitalization numbers continue to slowly decline ahead of the Governor’s lift on mask mandates, which goes into effect Wednesday.

Two deaths were reported by City Health officials Sunday, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s. City officials say both patients had underlying medical conditions.

In addition to the deaths, the city reported 109 new COVID-19 cases and 13 delayed cases from the state.

There are 265 people hospitalized with the virus, 110 of whom are in ICU, and 85 are on ventilators.

Saturday, March 13, marks the one-year anniversary of the first confirmed COVID-19 case in El Paso. In that time, at least 2,175 El Pasoans have lost their lives to the virus, while 125,372 have been infected.

