COVID-19 cases rise in area Elementary Schools

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Schools across El Paso have been seeing an uptick of positive COVID-19 cases with elementary schools leading the numbers. This is mostly affecting the “big three” school districts: EPISD, YISD, and SISD.

According to City Health Authority Dr. Hector Orcaranza, this increase due to lack of vaccination and the amount of time kids spend together.

“So were seeing that within the schools in which a lot of these children are unvaccinated as well and we have a congregate setting in which they spend several hours together and if we have one child that goes to the school sick can potentially affect several other ones.”

Marivel Macias from Socorro ISD says the schools don’t plan on shutting down and that they follow protocols to ensure the safety of the kids.

“So that 15% means that when we hit three students or individuals COVID positive in the classroom, that’s when we close the classroom.”

The schools go even farther for the students who were exposed by having them quarantine at home while they disinfect the classroom. They also offer rapid testing for the student to take, a few days after the exposure.

SISD does plan on disinfecting the classrooms during the break to ensure the safety of all their students and doctor Ocaranza believes that testing in schools is a necessary for the kids.

