COVID-19 active cases, hospitalizations continue to rise in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso continues to see a rise in active coronavirus cases, as well as hospitalizations.

On Tuesday, the City of El Paso Health Department reported 6,145 active cases, another record for El Paso. There were 313 hospitalizations, a 54-percent increase from the day before.

The Health Department also reported one new virus-related death, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in El Paso to 552.

The male patient in his 60s had underlying health conditions.

There were 415 new cases and 35 weeks-old cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State. The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC Weeks 39, 40 and 41.

For a detailed look at El Paso’s COVID-19 data, visit epstrong.org.

