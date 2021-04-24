Court ends dispute between Hanany and Dominguez in EPISD board race

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A county appeals court ended a legal dispute between Arturo Dominguez the El Paso Independent School District and Leah Hanany.

The El Paso County 8th Court of Appeals denied taking action to compel the school district to remove Hanany from the May 1 ballot. Dominguez alleged that Hannay should be removed from the ballot for not meeting residency requirements.

Hanany argues she has lived in the district for years and called the legal action baseless.

Though the court reviewed records from the El Paso County Elections Department, the three-judge body decided not to grant Dominguez’s petition to compel the school district to remove his opponent.

Hanany said she was pleased with the court’s decision and has been speaking with voters on what the school district needs to focus on in the near future. Residents are concerned about the school district’s next superintendent and post-pandemic needs, she added.

“I was pleased when the court recognized the case as meritless over two weeks ago,” Hanany said. “I was never focused on anything but the issues and what our neighborhood children need from the district.”

Both candidates are vying for the District 1 seat against Jennie Tipton Lasley to decide who will represent communities on the West Side, Downtown, Segundo Barrio and Chamizal.