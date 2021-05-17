El Paso wedding market tight with many couples eager to tie the knot

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Many El Paso couples who postponed their wedding during the pandemic are now ready to tie the knot, which is making it competitive to book wedding venues and other wedding related services.

Couples may have to pay more to have the wedding of their dreams or be open minded to different options.

“The demand for weddings has never been higher, which is so exciting after a year of not being allowed to have weddings but with that comes an increase of prices,” said Anna Olson with BRIDES.

Many venues including 150 Sunset are already booked far out.

“Pretty much every Saturday which is the popular wedding day, those Saturdays are gone for the rest of this year,” said Danny Heredia. He is the co-owner of 150 Sunset.

One option to consider is to book during the week.

“It’s a great option because the price is much less and because the venue is trying to do most of their business that Saturday night of the week. Anything in addition to that is always helpful for venues,” said Heredia.

You may want to consider the trend of a micro wedding.

“It’s a much smaller group and those are a lot easier to pull off when you’re not relying on a lot of people coming in from out of town and things like that then during the week is a good option,” said Heredia.

BRIDES’ experts also suggest investing in a wedding planner even if it’s not the full service.

“I think for couples who are not maybe able to hire a full service wedding planner there’s still options available to help them to cut costs, pay hourly or you can hire a month of wedding planner or a day of planne,” said Olson.

BRIDES who are shopping for their wedding gown are also facing a limited supplies, delays and price hikes.

For some more tips on having a pandemic wedding click here.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.