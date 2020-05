EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A Ciudad Juarez couple was attacked in their home while sleeping.

It happened in south Juarez where gunshots were heard in the middle of the night.

According to local police authorities, the couple was attacked by multiple suspects, none listed.

A woman, not identified, died from gunshot wounds to the head, while a man was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition.

No further information is available at this time.