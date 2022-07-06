EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – This July, the El Paso County Parks & Recreation Department is inviting the community to “Rise Up” and celebrate National Parks & Recreation Month.

‘Rise Up’ celebrates how El Paso is stronger, more vibrant and more resilient because of parks and recreation. A variety of activities are planned for residents of all ages and abilities.

Parks and Recreation Month is an initiative of the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) that invites the community to share their experiences, memories, and stories about what parks and recreation means to them. With everything from golf, movies and splash downs, there are plenty of ways that the public can celebrate.



“We Rise Up for Parks and Recreation” with the following events:

• July 7 & 14: Adult/Jr. 9-hole scramble at Ascarate Golf Course

• July 9: Parks After Sunset Movie – Sing 2 at Risinger Park

• July 11-13: Young Heroes Camp hosted by Texas A&M-Agrilife

• July 13 & 27: Splash Down Water Wednesday at Gallegos and Veterans Parks

• July 22 & 23: Barefoot in the Park Overnight Campout at Ascarate Park

• July 23: Back to School Event Hosted by Moms On Board (MOB)

• July – August: Summer T-Ball and Baseball League at El Paso County Sportspark

• Every Friday Night through August: Friday Night Under the Lights at Ascarate Golf Course

• Weekly Golf Summer Camps Hosted by First Tee – Greater El Paso – Ascarate Golf Course



The County of El Paso encourages everyone that supports parks and recreation to share how it has

improved their quality of life, as well as why their local park and recreation professionals are important to

them on social media with the hashtag #RiseUpJuly.

