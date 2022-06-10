EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – At this week’s El Paso County Commissioners Court meeting, an order was created prohibiting the sale and use of fireworks with classification of “skyrockets with sticks” or “missiles with fins,” commonly referred to as “sticks and fins,” in any portion of the unincorporated areas of El Paso County.

The Commissioners Court determined that the normal fire danger in unincorporated areas of El Paso County has increased due to the extremely dry conditions.

The Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) for El Paso is 601 and meets the threshold for implementation of this order, according to officials.

The County emphasized that this is not a complete ban of fireworks and they understand the implications these orders have on small businesses and takes these decisions very seriously.

In an effort to solicit feedback from those businesses, individual meetings were previously had with fireworks vendors and fire officials in preparation for this item, and some vendors publicly shared their thoughts with the Court at the meeting on Monday.

Those who spoke shared their understanding of the decision and were in agreement to prohibit those fireworks which have been deemed a high fire risk in our community.

In order to further prepare for this holiday, the County will be closing streets in highly visited residential areas of the unincorporated areas of the County, working with vendors, Adult Probation and the Sheriff’s Office on clean-up efforts, ensuring a strong law enforcement presence, and will be reminding residents of pet safety tips to ensure a safe and enjoyable 4th of July.

