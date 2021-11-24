County Sports Parks testing site to be open Thanksgiving Day

The study comes as the United States has started to see a nationwide decline in COVID-19 cases, though it remains unclear if this decline will be permanent or if a resurgence of cases could come back in the winter. (Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Although the city will be closing COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites in observance of Thanksgiving, the County Sports Park testing site will be open on November 25.

The drive-thru testing site at the sports park will be open half-day from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm, November 25.

The following testing sites will be closed November 25:

Don Haskins Recreation Center, 7400 High Ridge Dr (drive-thru testing)

UTEP, 3333 N. Mesa (drive-thru and walk-up testing)

The following testing sites will resume their regular schedules, 8:30 am to 4 pm on November 26:

County Sports Park, 1780 N. Zaragoza

Don Haskins Recreation Center

UTEP

All other COVID-19 testing sites, as well as COVID-19 vaccine sites, will be closed November 25 and November 26 and will resume their regular schedules from 8 am to 5 pm, November 27 including:

City mega site, 301 George Perry Blvd.

COVID clinics: 9341 Alameda 7380 Remcon 9566 Railroad

The El Paso Convention Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza, vaccine site will be closed on November 25 and November 26 and will resume its regular schedule from 8 am to 3 pm on November 27, 2021.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.