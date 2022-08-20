outside city limits

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Public Works department is offering sandbags at no cost or requirements to the public.

The sandbags are outside of the facilities listed below and are available 24 hours a day.

The location of the County facilities follows:

Road & Bridge Fabens Warehouse, 1331 N. Fabens St., Fabens, TX 79838 [ map ]

Road & Bridge Canutillo Warehouse, 191 Canutillo Avenue, Canutillo, TX 79835 [ map ]

Road & Bridge Montana Warehouse, 14698 Van Lane, El Paso, TX 79938 [ map ]

