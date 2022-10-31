EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego, the El Paso State Delegation, and the United Way of El Paso are hosting a memorial event Nov. 2 at 6 p.m. at Ascarate Park to honor the victims of gun violence.

The event is officially called “Dia de Los Muertos El Paso and Uvalde Memorial” and will feature an ofrenda in memory of those who died in recent mass shootings, including the 21 people who lost their lives in May in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

Wednesday’s ceremony will take place in the El Paso County Healing Garden at Ascarate Park, which itself commemorates the victims of the August 3rd, 2019 shooting at the Cielo Vista Walmart.

El Paso Bishop Mark Seitz will also be in attendance to lead mourners in a remembrance prayer and candle lighting.

The event is open to the public, and you are encouraged to bring an offering if you so desire.

Local mariachis will welcome people to the event at 6 p.m. with the official program set to begin at 6:30.

The program will include stories from the families of victims read by County Judge Samaniego, State Sen. Cesar Blanco, and State Representatives including Lina Ortega, Art Fierro, Claudia Ordaz, and Joe Moody.

The Healing Garden at Ascarate Park is located at 6900 Delta Drive.