County Historical Society pens “Lost Restaurants of El Paso”

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Historical Society has the scoop on restaurants lost to time in the area.

Residents will recall some of the names found in a book written by the historical society including Jaxon’s, Ashley’s Gardens and Bill Parks BBQ. It is available for presale at the Burges House at 603 W. Yandell until 4 p.m.

The book includes tales of El Paso’s earliest days and the marks travelers left on local businesses like the Hacienda Café and Café Central. The Mexican Revolutionary fighter Pancho Villa could often be found enjoying ice cream baseballs at the Elite Confectionary, which is also featured in the book.

Books can be ordered through the society’s website or by calling (915) 533-3603.