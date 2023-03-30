EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County leaders are responding to the deadly fire in a Juarez immigration detention center where at least 39 migrants were killed.

For this week’s KTSM County Connection, KTSM’s Stephanie Shields spoke with El Paso County Communication Manager Laura Gallegos about the response by local leaders.

“Unfortunately, many migrants died and were injured and at least 39 died in a detention center in Juarez. For a community like ours where we work directly with our neighboring city across the border, it’s hard to see news like this,” Gallegos said.

El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego also weighed in.

“I think it’s an outcome of not wanting to do things properly like lift Title 42, I think once the process keeps going, there was tremendous desperation, they have been trying to get into the United States months at a time,” Samaniego said.

The fire broke out Monday night during a protest by Central and South American migrants afraid they would be repatriated or moved to facilities in the state of Chiapas, which borders Guatemala. A migrant allegedly set fire to a mattress and the blaze quickly got out of control, engulfing the offices in smoke. A leaked surveillance video shows INM agents and private security guards walking away.

The fire broke out inside a cell holding 68 men. Fifteen women were held in a different cell and seven INM agents and private security guards were at the facility, according to the latest information released by government officials.

On Tuesday, El Paso County Pct. 2 County Commissioner David Stout released the following statement:

This is a direct result of U.S. policies that have underfunded and understaffed

legal pathways into the United States and that have militarized the border.

Whatever the ultimate cause of the fire, these deaths are a result of decades of

failure, including by this Administration that promised to be different.

President Biden, please see and hear our outcry. I join you in fighting for a better

America, one that upholds our promise to the world as a nation of immigrants,

not one that shoves people away and puts them in harm’s way. This is a terrible

event, piled on top of terrible events, including the deaths of thousands of

migrants who have perish in the deserts because we refuse to provide adequate

pathways for entry.

Stop militarizing our border, and help the hundreds and thousands of people in El

Paso and Ciudad Juárez who are doing the welcoming and sheltering work that

our federal government should be doing. Fund welcome centers staffed with

adequate immigration officials, instead of continuing to build a system of walls,

weapons, surveillance, and detention that only strengthens organized crime. Start

fixing our broken immigration system.

We have seen too much hate directed to the border, with deadly consequences for

El Paso and Juárez. Please do not let this be swept under the rug. Please do not

let hate win.

County Connection is a segment that runs weekly on Wednesdays on KTSM First at 4:30.