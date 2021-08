EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Singer Rick Trevino will pay tribute to country legend Patsy Cline this week at El Paso’s Plaza Theatre.

The performance will take place Tuesday at 8 p.m. You can find tickets here.

Trevino will be joined by special guest, Tejano singer Patsy Torres.

El Paso Live is offering a two-for-one ticket special. Just use the code ELPASOSTRONG at checkout.