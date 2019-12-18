Country music star, Dwight Yoakam, to perform at Abraham Chavez Theatre in March

Dwight Yoakam is set to perform at the Abraham Chavez Theatre in Mar. 2020.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you’re a little bit country, then 2020 has a lot in store for you.

Country music legend, Dwight Yoakam, will perform live in concert at the Abraham Chavez Theatre on Mar. 14, 2020.

Yoakam has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide, and he is a 21-time nominated, multiple Grammy Award winner.

Some of Yoakam’s most popular songs include, “Guitars, Cadillacs,” “A Thousand Miles from Nowhere,” and “Turn It On, Turn It Up, Turn Me Loose.”

The country music star was recently inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in October.

In addition to his musical career, Yoakam is a formidable film and television actor who has appeared in over 40 feature films, including Sling Blade and Panic Room.

Tickets for the Dwight Yoakam concert go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 20 at 10 a.m. and range in price from $39.75 to $129.75 plus taxes and fees.

Tickets may be purchased at Ticketmaster.com and the Plaza Theatre Box Office.