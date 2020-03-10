Coronavirus prompts changes to Bataan Memorial Death March

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Concerns with the Coronavirus are also prompting changes to Sunday’s Bataan Memorial Death March.

All participants will be verbally screened at the Las Cruces Convention Center, military officials said.

Anyone who has traveled to Italy, South Korea, China, or Iran will not be allowed to march.

Participants must also pick up their own packets. Officials said the safety measures are being put into place as a precaution.

“Our assessment for overall risk for that population, population being the workforce, the communities here in white sands and surrounding areas, the marchers, and the volunteers are low,” said Col. Chris Ward, Garrison Commander, White Sands Missle Range.

Eight medical stations and more than a hundred additional handwashing areas will be placed along the route.

Officials recommend staying home if you are feeling sick.