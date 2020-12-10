Coronavirus-killing robots disinfecting El Paso County facilities, El Paso hospitals

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — Recognizing the stress placed on essential workers because of a large number of COVID-19 cases in El Paso County, a company with cutting-edge technology used high-tech robots to disinfect the El Paso County Courthouse on Wednesday.

The robots from StrikeForce, a division of Xenex Disinfection Services, will also be used around the clock in El Paso hospitals.

StrikeForce, which specializes in UV disinfection for health care facilities, has been designated to disinfect county facilities as a community service.

The El Paso County Commissioners approved the use of these robots on Monday, adding that San Antonio-based Xenex sent three robots to disinfect county facilities.

According to the company, its disinfection robot is proven to destroy severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, in two minutes.

Xenex says robots will disinfect not only the courthouse, but also Ascarate Park, county attorney offices, the community services department and more.

The robots use a lamp use that generates bursts of high-intensity and broad-spectrum ultraviolet (UV) light.

With broad spectrum germicidal light, Xenex LightStrike robots quickly deactivate viruses, bacteria and spores where they are most vulnerable without damaging materials or equipment.

Latest Headlines