EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The race for county commissioner Precinct 4 ended with an apparent win for the Democratic Party with the unofficial results showing Sergio Coronado walking away the victor.

Coronado and his opponent, Republican candidate Blanca Trout, spent the day at polling sites throughout the county, hoping to push the tide in their favor.

Trout is saddened by the results of this election but plans to continue her tenure with the on Canutillo school district board and is grateful to her supporters.

“I did my best and I worked with a lot of energy and very positive numbers and what else there’s, nothing we can do. The people need to know I did it with all my passion and very positive always and I really appreciate each one of the votes I received because people believed in me, because the people believe in my platform.”

Coronado is excited to begin his time at Commissioners Court, and while it will be bittersweet for him to leave his place at the Canutillo School District, he is ready to work on the issues important to him.

“There is a lot of work to do. I want to make sure that we elevate the services that the constituents receive at the best possible price, lowering the tax as much as possible and looking to make smart decisions,” he said.

