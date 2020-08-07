Cooling Centers to remain open as triple-digit temps continue

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — As triple-digit temperatures continue this week, the City of El Paso announced it will keep six cooling centers open through Aug. 15. Operating hours are from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and COVID-19 health and safety guidelines will be implemented.

Below are the cooling center locations:

San Juan Senior Center, 5701 Tamburo Ct.

Don Haskins Rec Center, 7400 High Ridge

Marty Robbins Rec Center, 11600 Vista Del Sol Dr.

Memorial Senior Center, 1800 Byron St.

Nations Tobin Rec Center, 8831 Railroad Dr.

Pavo Real Senior Center, 9301 Alameda

The cooling centers are a collaboration between the El Paso Office of Emergency Management, Parks and Recreation Department and the Extreme Weather Task Force.

For more information about extreme heat safety, please visit ElPasoReady.org.