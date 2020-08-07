Cooling Centers to remain open as triple-digit temps continue

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — As triple-digit temperatures continue this week, the City of El Paso announced it will keep six cooling centers open through Aug. 15. Operating hours are from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and COVID-19 health and safety guidelines will be implemented.
Below are the cooling center locations:
- San Juan Senior Center, 5701 Tamburo Ct.
- Don Haskins Rec Center, 7400 High Ridge
- Marty Robbins Rec Center, 11600 Vista Del Sol Dr.
- Memorial Senior Center, 1800 Byron St.
- Nations Tobin Rec Center, 8831 Railroad Dr.
- Pavo Real Senior Center, 9301 Alameda
The cooling centers are a collaboration between the El Paso Office of Emergency Management, Parks and Recreation Department and the Extreme Weather Task Force.
For more information about extreme heat safety, please visit ElPasoReady.org.