‘Cool Canyon Nights’ coming back this summer, every Thursday

Local

by: Irene Romero

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Looking to enjoy some live music? Well look no further as WestStar will present live music every Thursday with their ‘Cool Canyon Nights.’

El Pasoans are invited to enjoy the 10th anniversary of ‘Cool Canyon Nights’ at McKelligon Canyon Amphitheatre from June 17 through September 2. This event will be a series of local performers and will have food trucks.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. on the patio stage, with Amphitheatre doors opening between 6:30-7 p.m. and the main stage performance will begin at 7:15 p.m.

Some of the events lineup includes Mariachis, Mainstreet, Locomotion and more.

Facial coverings are not required for guests attending, however, facial coverings are recommended for guests who are not fully vaccinated.

The event will also offer VIP tickets. Visit https://kisselpaso.com/cool-canyon-nights-2021/ for ticket pricing and more.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Experience a real-life 'Toy Story' Airbnb in El Paso

KTSM Goes Wild: Zoo and Aquarium Month

Rare bird rescue serves as a lesson

One-on-one with Mayor Oscar Leeser

City of El Paso invites community members to take part in Recycling Challenge

UPDATE: Men allegedly stole $275 in smoking pipes before four-vehicle crash in the Northeast

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link