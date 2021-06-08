‘Cool Canyon Nights’ coming back this summer, every Thursday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Looking to enjoy some live music? Well look no further as WestStar will present live music every Thursday with their ‘Cool Canyon Nights.’

El Pasoans are invited to enjoy the 10th anniversary of ‘Cool Canyon Nights’ at McKelligon Canyon Amphitheatre from June 17 through September 2. This event will be a series of local performers and will have food trucks.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. on the patio stage, with Amphitheatre doors opening between 6:30-7 p.m. and the main stage performance will begin at 7:15 p.m.

Some of the events lineup includes Mariachis, Mainstreet, Locomotion and more.

Facial coverings are not required for guests attending, however, facial coverings are recommended for guests who are not fully vaccinated.

The event will also offer VIP tickets. Visit https://kisselpaso.com/cool-canyon-nights-2021/ for ticket pricing and more.

