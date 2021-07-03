Cookout held for Las Cruces veterans ahead of Independence Day celebrations

Local

by: Aaron Montes

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A cookout was held for Las Cruces veterans ahead of the weekend’s Independence Day celebrations.

Staff with the Management & Training Corporation held a barbecue for homeless veterans in Doña Ana County at the Veteran’s Transition Center in Las Cruces.

“It shows the veterans that there’s not just one agency out there helping, there’s multiple agencies and that’s where you’ll start seeing the veterans having more relief knowing there’s a bigger crowd that cares for them.”

Over 150 hot dogs cooked on the grill for individuals at the community center where other snacks and beverages were given to local veterans.

A spokeswoman for MTC says staff with the organization enjoy giving back to the community and are grateful for the partnership with the state’s Veteran’s Department.

“The Otero County Prison Facility is happy to serve the veterans of our community, especially because I’m a veteran myself,” Deloris Simmons, deputy warden at the prison and a retired Sergeant Major of the Army. “Thank you for your sacrifice, your bravery and the example you set for all of us.”

