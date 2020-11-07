Constable’s Office says more businesses complying with shutdown order

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Saturday, the El Paso County Constables Office is out patrolling, looking for businesses not complying with El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego’s shutdown order.

On Friday, District Judge William Moody ruled that the shutdown order will remain in effect. This comes after the Texas Attorney General filed a motion to temporarily suspend El Paso County’s two-week shutdown, saying the shutdown is unlawful.

The El Paso County Constable’s Office has been enforcing the shutdown for the past week. Sergeant Francisco Almada telling KTSM 9 News on Saturday since the district judge ruled on Friday, more businesses are closing their doors in compliance.

“We have seen a lot of compliance from businesses and individuals, which we are happy about, but we do want to continue until the judges’ order does cease,” said Sergeant Almada with the Constable’s Office.

Adding that there are still some businesses not wanting to shut down, saying he wants to remind the community why the Constable’s are enforcing the shutdown order.

“The mission is not to issue citations, but rather we are trying to enforce the order, so people are aware, and we’re trying to mitigate that spread of COVID,” said Sergeant Almada.

Sgt. Almada says there are currently three different ways the Constable’s Office is finding those businesses around El Paso still operating despite the order.

“Tips have been coming in from the public, some of them are dispatch calls from the 911 call center, and there’s also some that if the deputy is out on patrol and they do observe a possible violation, they will stop and investigate to see if a violation has occurred,” said Sergeant Almada.

As of Friday, the El Paso Police Department is also enforcing the shutdown order following the District Judge’s ruling.

However, the Attorney Generals’ office has filed a notice of appeal.