EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – In an effort to help bridge the digital divide, AT&T is bringing a mobile connectivity vehicle to El Paso with its “Believe El Paso” initiative.

Essentially a food truck where the recipe is connectivity. The truck will is outfitted with mobile internet, computers and tablets and will provide a place where those in need of connectivity can go to access the internet.

“The beauty of a mobile center is that it can be deployed to different neighborhoods across the area to make sure we are able to help more people get online,” officials shared.

Company officials say they hope their mobile truck and program can help level the playing field in El Paso.

“AT&T Believes” is a companywide, localized effort to combine our employees’ passion and generosity with AT&T’s longstanding relationships externally to make a positive impact around the world,” officials added

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store