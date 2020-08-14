Congresswoman Veronica Escobar to host virtual town hall on what schools can do to provide quality virtual education

Local

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX) speaks during a news conference with fellow congressional Democrats in the Lyndon B. Johnson Room at the U.S. Capitol September 09, 2019 in Washington, DC. Following a new round of mass shootings in Texas, Ohio, California and Virginia during the summer, Democrats called on Senate Republicans and President Donald Trump to pass the Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2019. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Congresswoman Veronica Escobar will host a virtual town hall at 5 p.m. on Monday to address what schools can do to provide quality virtual education during the pandemic.

Called “Coronavirus and the Classroom,” the town hall will include a discussion on how schools can provide students with a quality education, while also protecting the health of students, teachers, staff and their families.

Escobar will be joined by national public health and education experts, as well as representatives from El Paso’s school districts, who will be available to answer questions about plans to reopen local schools.You can watch the livestream on Escobar’s Facebook page and ASL interpretation will be available. El Pasoans can submit their questions at escobar.house.gov/AskAQuestion or during the event.

