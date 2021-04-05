Congresswoman Veronica Escobar joins Democratic delegation to the border

Mount Cristo Rey is pictured through the US-Mexico border fence near downtown El Paso, Texas, Sunday, April 8, 2018. The US states of Texas and Arizona announced plans to send National Guard troops to the southern border with Mexico after President Donald Trump ordered a thousands-strong deployment to combat drug trafficking and illegal immigration. / AFP PHOTO / Paul Ratje (Photo credit should read PAUL RATJE/AFP via Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Monday, Delaware Sen. Tom Carper led a Democratic congressional delegation to El Paso to tour a facility housing unaccompanied migrant chidlren.

Sen. Carper is joined by Rep. Norma Torres (CA-35), Rep. Lou Correa (CA-46) and Rep. Jason Crow (CO-06). Congresswoman Veronica Escobar joined the delegation to tour U.S Department Health and Human Services (HHS) sites that are housing unaccompanied children.

The delegation was also expected to hear from government officials about the steps that the Biden Administration is taking to properly care for unaccompanied migrant children, most of whom are coming from the Northern Triangle countries of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras.

On Tuesday, the delegation will be meeting with the U.S. Border Patrol to tour some sites and will take part in a series of briefings on how the administration is addressing the Migrant Protection Protocols wind-down process of asylum-seekers who were sent to remain in Mexico awaiting their asylum cases.

Congresswoman Escobar is holding a press conference at 6 p.m. about their tour. You can watch the livestream of the news conference on this page at that time.

This story will be updated.