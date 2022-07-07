EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Congresswoman Veronica Escobar held a roundtable discussion with local activists and stakeholders to hear feedback and discuss a recently passed historic bipartisan gun reform bill.
The following people were invited to participate in the discussion with the congresswoman:
- Fernando Garcia, BHNR Director
- Betty Camargo, BNHR Policy Director
- Selina Saenz, Moms Demand Action Local Legislative Lead
- Jesus Ramos, Students Demand Action EP Chapter Lead
- Teresa Sotelo, Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice Rep
- Pastor Michael Grady, Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice Chapter Coordinator
- Ryan Urrutia, Commander Sheriff’s Department
- Oscar Ugarte, Constable
- Dr. Allison Days, EP Pediatrician
Last month, President Joe Biden signed historic legislation into law. The bipartisan gun legislation bill is a hard-fought $13 billion compromise package. That includes expanded background checks for young gun buyers, 18-21, blocking convicted domestic abusers from owning weapons, new penalties for illegal gun purchases and mental health and school safety funding.
Escobar said it was important to meet with the different stakeholders and activists because that’s what put pressure on lawmakers to pass something, but she said it shouldn’t stop there.
“What are we going to do we have to continue to press the Senate to continue to take action, where this bill fails, is it doesn’t address the guns and we know that fundamentally the one factor the one through point in every shooting is the guns especially those that have high capacity machines or those that area assault-style weapons,” Escobar said.
Ryan Urrutia, an El Paso County Sheriff’s Office commander, was also at the roundtable to share law enforcement perspectives.
“We’re going to provide law enforcement perspective because ultimately when gun violence occurs criminal acts where someone uses a gun law enforcement is first to respond so what we see in day to day is important to bring to this perspective as well,” Urrutia said.
