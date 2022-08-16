EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Congresswoman Veronica Escobar made an announcement today regarding the approval to make Castner Range a national monument, she made this announcement with the undersecretary of the army, Gabe Camarillo.

The congresswoman believes working alongside the undersecretary will help secure Castner Range in becoming a national monument in El Paso.

Today was a big step as the meeting between congresswoman Escobar and Gabe Camarillo will hopefully push them in a positive direction in making sure the land becomes a national monument, a decision that has been in limbo for over 50 years.

“But today’s gathering today’s homecoming for the under secretary today’s bringing together of advocates is yet another step in the direction a positive movement and we hope momentum to ensuring that we do the right thing by this open space.”-Escobar

Born and raised in El Paso, Gabe Camarillo is hopeful that with the help of the army they will be able to push for the national monument status. One of the main points they need to focus on, is the cleanup of the area before it could get approved.

“We used this beautiful land as a test range for about for about 40 years up until 1960 so there is unexploded ornaments there and as part of their complex environmental cleanup process were absolutely committed to getting that done as long as it takes the army will maintain responsibility for ensuring that the area gets cleaned up.”

Other groups and organizations including executive director of Frontera Land Alliance Janae Reneaud Field, are advocating for the land as well as they hope to see the change of status soon.

“Were very excited to continue the conversations to see where this goes and to hopefully have a Castner Range National Monument hopefully sooner than later.”

According to Congresswoman Escobar, President Biden does have an interest in declaring spaces like Castner Range national monuments so she is calling on the president to take action.

