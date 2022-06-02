EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Today, there were conflicting statements from witnesses in the third day of the Ricardo Marquez trial. Three out of five witnesses gave different testimonies of what happened the night that the alleged victim, Erika Gaytan, went missing.

Marco Alvarez first took the stand, talking about a trip that he, Gaytan, and some friends were on in Chihuahua a week before Gaytan went missing. Both the defense and the prosecution asked him if he and the alleged victim were ever in a relationship, which he denied.

However, when another one of Gaytan’s friends, Annabelle Diaz, went on the stand, she stated that they were in a relationship. She did go on to recount the night of July 13th saying herself, Marquez, and Gaytan were all planning to go to the concert that scheduled for that night. Diaz ended up not going to the concert in favor of another friend’s birthday party. She did not see Gaytan at the party but did keep in touch with Marquez throughout the night and the next few days. She did ask Marquez if he knew where she was, which shown in messages to the court, stated that she went to a party at Corina Ochoa’s home, a who is a friend.

Ochoa took the stand next, saying the opposite than what the messages made it seem. She stated she did not have a party the night of July 13th. She was then shown the photo that was presented earlier and said that the photo was not taken in Chihuahua and she did not go on any said trip.

Defense had no witness after Ochoa to explain all the inconsistencies but all three witnesses are subject to recall.

