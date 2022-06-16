EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Some concerns have risen about El Paso High’s softball field. Some parents are upset about not being able to use the facilities after the City of El Paso closed them down due to poor field conditions.

Deana Estrada is a parent who said that she and other parents have been notifying the athletics department about the lack of field maintenance. Now, with the closures of the fields, she says her team does not have anywhere to practice.

Estrada claims that El Paso High is the only school in the state who cannot use its own softball and baseball fields during the summer. Other parents say if their child wishes to use them, they need to rent it out from the city.

Even during the year some parents tell me they noticed the condition of the field going down mostly due to the proximity of it to the school.

It’s not very safe it’s not well kept and it’s not part of the school I believe to have to you know they maintain the fields I know that the softball girls after every practice clean realign, they do everything they can to maintain those fields. Deana Estrada, parent

EPISD and the City of El Paso do have an agreement where the district is supposed to maintain the fields during the year, which the city then takes over in the summer. KTSM reached out to the City of El Paso to get answers about the closures to which they sent a statement saying quote:

“Per an agreement between the City of El Paso and the El Paso Independent School District, the EPISD is responsible for be maintaining the baseball and softball fields at Lower Tom Lea during the academic year.”

The city also mentions that it has met with the EPISD to get the fields back in good condition during the summer. Once the fields are repaired, coaches must obtain a sports permit with the Parks and Recreation Department to access the fields for practices during the summer.

The city has already started to repair the fields and they expect to be done in the next few weeks.

