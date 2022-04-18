EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As flames turn into ashes, Ruidoso homeowners are picking up the pieces of their destroyed homes as all evacuations have been lifted.

Amy Karr and her husband have spent nearly a decade at their summer home off Gavilan Canyon Road, a part of a community made up of about a dozen of homes.

She came down from Lubbock, Texas where she permanently lives to check on what was left of her home.

“Complete and utter devastation, it looked like a bomb went off there,” Karr described.

The house was reduced to a metal skeleton, a pile of nails, and a few metal furniture pieces.

All that she was able to salvage was a porcelain bluebird left untouched.

But her home was not the only one affected, other dozen of houses in the neighbourhood were also destroyed.

Just a few minutes further, off McBride Drive and Timberline, more homes of some permanent residents were left with just a chimney and a fireplace left.

Pam Dutton’s home is just across the street from one of the structures who have been swallowed by the fire.

She said she feels lucky her home was left intact, even though from a distance, she thought it was all going up in flames.

“I look back and think of the things when I evacuated that I took. I didn’t take expensive things. I took junk. I don’t know, it was like, I can’t think I can’t get out of here and I’m just so grateful. I’m still standing, but I’m so sad for everybody else,” she said describing her evacuation with her cat and bird.

Karr said they are taking it one day at a time, and not thinking about rebuilding just yet.

Despite all the destroyed material things, she said, the memories will remain forever.

“That’s what’s going to be the most memorable, just being there in our community with our friends,” Karr said.

Photo by Karla Draxler

