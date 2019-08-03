Community vigil planned for Walmart shooting victims

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Pasoans have organized a prayer and vigil Saturday evening at 8 p.m. at El Paso High School.

The event is organized by community leaders as a way for El Paso to come together in this difficult time.

WHAT: Community Vigil

WHEN: Saturday, August 3, 8 p.m.

WHERE: El Paso High School; 800 E. Schuster, El Paso, TX 79902



Cielo Vista Church located at 3585 Lee Trevino has also announced a prayer service tonight from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Emergence Health Network is also offering the Crisis Hotline 24-7 for anyone in the community who may be having a difficult time dealing with today’s tragic events. They can be contacted by calling 915-779-1800.