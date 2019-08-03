1  of  2
Breaking News
VIDEOS: Eye-witness videos and accounts from inside El Paso Cielo Vista Walmart shooting Multiple fatalities after shooting inside Walmart
Live Now
Continuing coverage of mass shooting

Community vigil planned for Walmart shooting victims

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Pasoans have organized a prayer and vigil Saturday evening at 8 p.m. at El Paso High School.

The event is organized by community leaders as a way for El Paso to come together in this difficult time.

WHAT: Community Vigil
WHEN: Saturday, August 3, 8 p.m.
WHERE: El Paso High School; 800 E. Schuster, El Paso, TX 79902

Cielo Vista Church located at 3585 Lee Trevino has also announced a prayer service tonight from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Emergence Health Network is also offering the Crisis Hotline 24-7 for anyone in the community who may be having a difficult time dealing with today’s tragic events. They can be contacted by calling 915-779-1800.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story