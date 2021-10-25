Community raises $1.1m for 6th Annual El Paso Giving Day

our community have contributed approximately $7 million to more than 200 nonprofit organizations through our community | Photo courtesy Giving Day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Community members once again stepped up for their favorite non-profits last week, netting the groups a collective $1.1 million in donations.

According to organizers, thanks to residents, local businesses, and major corporations, over 200 local nonprofits received gifts from donors to continue their work.

“Over the past six years, the Paso del Norte Community Foundation has been overwhelmed with how much support the community has shown for local nonprofit organizations…After a challenging year for our community, the amount of donations and participation from the community and major corporate donors is a testament to the work local nonprofit organizations are doing and how appreciated they are…” Tracy Yellen, Paso del Norte Community Foundation CEO

Local nonprofit organizations who participated in El Paso Giving Day had the opportunity to earn $2,000 in matching funds through a $100,000 gift from Walmart.

Additionally, many also received additional prizes through El Paso Giving Day Power Hours and fundraisers with Chipotle, Chuco Relic, Kendra Scott, and Orangetheory Fitness El Paso.

Organizers shared that the other prizes and matching funds were underwritten by the Paso del Norte Community Foundation, Helen of Troy, HOY Auto, El Paso Electric, Las Palmas del Sol, Lauterbach, Borchow & Co., Microsoft, Southwest Land Development Services, Inc., Teachers Federal Credit Union, HUNT Companies, FirstLight Federal Credit Union, Texas Gas Service, El Paso SHRM, JP Morgan Chase, Kemp Smith Law, and Pack & Ship Express.

For more information on El Paso Giving Day, funds raised, prizes and details on how your organization can become a corporate sponsor of the 7th annual event next year, visit ElPasoGivingDay.org.

