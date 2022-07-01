EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Texan by Nature (TxN) and Texans for Clean Water (TFCW) will launch a 6-month pilot project to recycle PET thermoform plastics in collaboration with Sam’s Club in El Paso beginning July 6.
This project is a fundamental step in TxN and TFCW’s goal of reducing litter in waterways and roadways through community-driven recycling. The project will provide El Pasoan’s cash incentives for PET thermoforms recycled at all four Sam’s Clubs locations in El Paso.
PET thermoforms include clear fruit and produce containers, trays, tubs, cups, lids, plastic egg cartons, and other clear plastics with PET 1 symbol.
Data and outcomes from the project will be shared with other retailers as a model for replication and an example of supply chain circularity.
Fully funded by Texans for Clean Water, the project dovetails with other litter research initiatives and public policy outreach. A leader in collaborative conservation initiatives, Texan by Nature is managing the pilot and working closely with community partners on messaging, education, and promotion of the pilot.
In North America alone, 1.6 billion lbs of PET thermoforms are discarded every year with only about 10% being recovered. For this pilot project, consumers will use the MeCycle App to drop off their PET thermoforms and receive cash incentives that they can claim through Venmo or donate to a local El Paso charity.
Green Impact Plastics will recycle the thermoforms and then the recycled materials will be used in new packaging by manufacturer D6. To help improve the circularity of its supply chain, Sam’s Club will also explore opportunities to use the recycled packaging for some of its products.
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store
- Brittney Griner trial begins: Pressure grows for officials to negotiate WNBA star’s release from Russia
- Northern Baja beefs up patrols as tourists arrive for 4th of July holiday
- Texas man puts life savings into buying virtual property
- 2021 was the deadliest for migrants crossing the border, human rights group says
- Community plastic recycling program will be piloted at Sam’s Club
- Foundations come together to bring Aaron Jones, Hardaway Sr. to EPCH