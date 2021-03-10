Community groups fundraising for evicted home healthcare worker

An American and Texas flag are seen flying in front of the skyline of El Paso and Ciudad Juarez on July 18, 2018 in El Paso, Texas. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Community groups are looking to help a local home healthcare worker find a new home after she received an eviction notice this week.

Local groups are fundraising for Rebecca Rivera, 58, who does home healthcare visits, found a notice she had to leave her home of nine years.

An online fundraiser led by community organizer Cemelli De Aztlan is looking to help Rivera make a deposit and first month’s rent.

“Community, this is truly a time when all we have is each other,” De Aztlan said. “She has humbly asked us for help.”