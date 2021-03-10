Community groups fundraising for evicted home healthcare worker

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Community groups are looking to help a local home healthcare worker find a new home after she received an eviction notice this week.

Local groups are fundraising for Rebecca Rivera, 58, who does home healthcare visits, found a notice she had to leave her home of nine years.

An online fundraiser led by community organizer Cemelli De Aztlan is looking to help Rivera make a deposit and first month’s rent.

“Community, this is truly a time when all we have is each other,” De Aztlan said. “She has humbly asked us for help.”

