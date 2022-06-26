EL PASO, Tx (KTSM) – The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court is planning to discuss creation of a county women’s advisory commission on Monday.

According to counnty officials, a women’s commission is a governmental body exclusively dedicated to the promotion of gender equality and the empowerment of women.

While there is already a commission for the City of El Paso, but now the court wants to create one for the county. However, the possibility of its creation has met with some backlash from El Pasoans.

The commissioners court first received a presentation for the creation of a county women’s commission on May 16th. They have since used that time to research the need of a commission as well as look into staffing budget and structure.

While the commissioners court believes that the idea of a commission is necessary for the county some who have voiced their opinions say that there is a hidden agenda behind it.

“Please do not support the idea of a women’s committee for Planned Parenthood in El Paso let this be a city that could be a refuge for the unborn let this be a city one of the safest cities to raise and protect children and not a place stained with their blood.”

However, those who are researching information for the possible creation of a county women’s commission say this is not a commission with Planned Parenthood and are looking into its need in El Paso

“Basically, we have four issues that need to that definitely need to be brought to the forefront of studying of making sure that we close the gaps and that is wage public health housing childcare to name a few.”

During Monday’s meeting staff will provide a summary of that research and will review various options for the court’s consideration.

