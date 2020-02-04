Comedian Joey Diaz to perform at the Abraham Chavez Theatre

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Cuban-born comedian Joey “Coco” Diaz will be performing at the Abraham Chavez Theatre in May.

Diaz will be performing in El Paso at the Abraham Chavez Theatre on May 1, 2020.

Diaz’s comedy journey began while serving a short stint at a correctional facility in Denver, CO in 1988, according to a release.

“Each Wednesday we would watch movies on the projector, but sometimes it would break,” Diaz said in a release, “so I would get up and do stand up to fill the time.”

After learning he had the skills to make an audience laugh, he pursued his comedy career and began performing at an assortment of comedy clubs in the area.

His comedy specials in “The Testicle Testaments” have sold thousands of downloads and have even made it to the Billboard Top 100, according to a release. Diaz continues to tour and perform at the biggest comedy clubs in the country, and this May the borderland will have the honor of having him here.

Tickets for Joey Diaz go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 7, at 10 a.m. Tickets may be purchased at Ticketmaster.com, livenation.com, and the Plaza Theatre Box Office.